EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were arrested for fraudulent use of a credit card and spending more than $1,500 on Starbucks merchandise in several states, police said.

East Lyme police responded to a Starbucks on Flanders Road for a disturbance between staff and two men. The store staff was alerted by a woman in Deleware that there were unauthorized charges made to her credit card at the East Lyme Starbucks.

Police said the two men were attempting to pick up the fraudulently purchased items from the victim’s credit card while trying to return merchandise from other Starbucks stores.

This wasn’t their first attempt; police later learned that the two men had pulled the same scam at a Starbucks store in southeastern Connecticut.

The men were taken into custody. During a search of their car, police found $1,800 worth of Starbucks merchandise and receipts from Starbucks in Pennsylvania, New York, and Connecticut.

Dante Isaac, 31, of Hartford, and Antwone Washington, 30, of Rockaway, New York, were charged with criminal attempt of larceny, less than $500 on a revoked payment card, receipt from illegal use of a credit card, identity theft in the third degree, and conspiracy. Isaac was also charged with breach of peace in the second degree.

While Washington was initially held on a $25,000 cash surety bond and Isaac was held on a $10,000 cash surety bond, the bail commissioner later reduced Washington’s bond to $5,000, and Isaac was released on a Promise to Appear (PTA).

Both are due in court on December 9.