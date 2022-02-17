MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were arrested in Middletown on Thursday on firearm, weapon, and narcotics charges, police said.

The Middletown Police Street Crime Unit conducted a motor vehicle stop on Monday while conducting surveillance related to an ongoing narcotic investigation. During the stop, police said they learned that the car was recently reported as stolen.

The car was searched and police found a Glock style facsimile firearm, an unregistered Beretta .25 caliber handgun containing seven live rounds, a soft handgun holster, and an amount of 4 narcotics.

Sean Arcari, 38, of South Windsor, was arrested for operating the vehicle, alongside passenger Joselito Rosario, 26, of Rocky Hill.

Arcari was charged with Criminal possession of a firearm, Possession of weapon in a motor vehicle, Possession of narcotics, and Larceny in the 2rd Degree for operating a stolen car. He was held on a total of a $300,000 surety bond and appeared at G.A. on Tuesday.

Rosario was charged with Criminal possession of a firearm and was held on a $250,000 surety bond. He also appeared at G.A. on Tuesday.