Two men running to raise awareness about veteran suicide to reach destination Friday

(WTNH) — After making their way through Connecticut last week, the two men running to raise awareness about veteran suicide are expected to reach their destination on Friday!

RELATED: 2 men running 500 miles for veteran suicide awareness

Brian Tjersland and Josh Milich started their 500 mile journey to Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day. They got to their last stop in Annapolis junction on Thursday.

They only have 26 more miles to go until they make it to that hallowed ground. They’re expected to finish up around 5 p.m.