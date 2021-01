HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two more cases of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 has been confirmed in Connecticut Thursday.

The CT Department of Public Health and the State Public Health Laboratory confirmed the cases.

The state says, “Both of the newly-identified cases are family members of one of the initial two individuals who were identified earlier this month through genomic testing to have the UK variant of the virus.”