Two more inmates die due to COVID-19, 5 total in the state

(WTNH) — Coronavirus is continuing to impact the Connecticut prison system with the death of two more inmates due to the virus, bringing the total to five.

According to the Department of Correction, one of the inmates was a 60-year-old man who had been locked up since April of 2012. He was serving a 14-year sentence for burglary. That inmate would have been eligible for parole in 2023.

The second inmate was a 51-year-old man in prison since 1992. He was serving time for murder. His release date was March of 2034.

Both of their identities have not been released.

The new inmate deaths come as the ACLU of Connecticut took part in a virtual hearing. They are suing in order to push the governor and the Department Correction to protect incarcerated people from the virus.

The lawsuit is on behalf of people who are behind bars, pre-trial a well as those already incarcerated. The suit also asks for the safe release of medically vulnerable inmates.