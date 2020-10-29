Two sent to hospital after ‘major’ crash on Shepard Ave. in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn.. (WTNH) — Hamden firefighters, police, and AMR are responding to a ‘major’ vehicle crash on Shepard Avenue Wednesday morning.

Fire crews said two people were transported to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.

Police said Shepard Ave. will be closed between Sherman Ave. and West Shepard Ave. for the next several hours. Officials are asking drivers to use caution and avoid the area.

