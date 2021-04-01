‘U Drive, U Text, U Pay’ initiative kicks off today

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday, April 1 kicks off “U Drive, U Text, U Pay” initiative to keep roads safer.

The Milford Police Department partnering up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to help enforce distracted driving laws.

Violating them can be costly. It’s $150 for the first offense, $300 for the second offense and $500 each time after that. According to the NHTSA, more than 6,600 crashes were attributed to distracted driving in our state back in 2019.

The initiative runs until the end of the month.