U.S. Census Bureau releases new population data for Connecticut

Which parts of Connecticut are growing the fastest?
The census is out with new population data for all 169 cities and towns.
The top four places for growth: Norwalk, Windsor Locks, Greenwich, and Milford.
The top four for decline: Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven, and Norwich.
Fairfield and Windham Counties were the only ones in the state to see a population increase.
