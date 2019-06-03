Breaking News
24-year-old victim dies after shooting incident in New Haven
U.S. Census Bureau releases new population data for Connecticut

Connecticut

Which parts of Connecticut are growing the fastest?

The census is out with new population data for all 169 cities and towns. 

The top four places for growth: Norwalk, Windsor Locks, Greenwich, and Milford

The top four for decline: Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven, and Norwich

Fairfield and Windham Counties were the only ones in the state to see a population increase.

