NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – The United States Coast Guard Academy is planning to welcome the largest number of women in a class on Monday.

According to current estimates, 43% of the class is made up of women and that 38% are of underrepresented minority groups, according to a release from the United States Coast Guard.

The 300 members of the 2026 class will arrive at the Coast Guard Academy to begin their intense seven-week training session known as Swab Summer. The training consists of challenges to transforms civilian students into military members.

In their first day at the academy, the new cadets will cycle through haircuts, uniform issues and drill practice.

Nine international students will also be joining the class from the Dominican Republic, Guyana, Honduras, Palau, Philippines and Taiwan.