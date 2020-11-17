 

U.S. Dept. Of Veteran Affairs Secretary visits West Haven VA hospital campus days after deadly explosion

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie visited the VA hospital in West Haven Tuesday. The visit comes less than one week after two people were killed in a steam pipe explosion inside a building on the VA campus.

Massive improvements are coming to this complex. That is the promise from the VA secretary after warnings that aging infrastructure may have played a part in Friday’s tragedy.

Two people died Friday morning. One was an outside contractor, the other was a Navy veteran and hospital employee named Eule Sims. The two were trying to fix a steam leak when something went wrong.

Connecticut’s US Senators both called for upgrades and improvements to the facility within hours of that accident. Tuesday morning, VA Secretary Robert Wilkie toured the damaged building with hospital administrators, and he said help is on the way.

“There are massive improvements coming to West Haven and it is something that I have been pushing in the time that I’ve been here for us to more efficiently and compassionately serve our veterans,” said Wilkie.

Specifically a new three-story tower is in the works. That funding had already been approved before this happened.

The Secretary also praised the hospital worker who died. Eule Sims spent 27 years in the Navy Seabees. That is the engineering and building part of the Navy. When he left the service, he still wanted to serve and that is what brought him there to work at the hospital.

They are still not officially releasing the name of the contractor who was killed. And when we asked officials for the latest on what happened Friday, the answer was simply that the accident is still under investigation.

