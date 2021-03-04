U.S. Postal service still seeing huge backlog on unsent packages, complaints on service

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — We’ve heard from several viewers who say packages are either late or never arrived. News 8 spoke with the woman who sent cake pops a month ago and the package is still sitting in Hartford.

The Post Office message says Kim DiBlanda’s package was supposed to arrive in Tampa on Feb. 18. It’s still in Hartford. The cake pop package was meant for her boss. She spent $55.20 and was told they would be treated with, “kid gloves.” She says every time she calls, it’s an hour and half wait.

“I’ve called many times and I’ve just yelled to myself in my office and my boyfriend is sick about hearing about my cake pops,” said Kimberly DiBlanda.

“We know we’re not giving the best service that we want to give. We were experiencing delays over the holidays, we had historical volumes as we discussed earlier. You know right now it’s not normal times,” Amy of USPS explains.

So can people get their money back?

“Yeah, definitely file a claim if the customer purchased extra insurance. It’s absolutely a great thing to purchase insurance and file a claim,” Amy says.

But only folks who pay for insurance or the very pricey Priority Mail Express will get refunds. She says with the vaccine rollout, the service should be getting better.

DiBlanda said she did fill out the online form two weeks ago and still hasn’t heard back.