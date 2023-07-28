MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona stopped in Connecticut on Friday.



He paid a visit to Wesleyan University in Middletown with the goal of connecting with first-generation college students about what can be done to advance diversity and create more opportunities in higher education.

The visit comes as senior Biden Administration officials and national education leaders are working to determine new strategies to reimagine admissions, create more affordable options, and increase inclusivity on college campuses.