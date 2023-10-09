STAFFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) kicked off his seventh annual Walk Across Connecticut Monday morning.

Murphy started his journey at 7 a.m. at Stafford Motor Speedway in the Stafford Springs section of Stafford.

He said the purpose of the walk is to spend time talking with Connecticut residents and gather feedback on a wide variety of issues.

“There’s definitely a temptation in this job to think that the things that are on MSNBC or Fox News are the things that are actually important to people in this country, and in fact, it tends to be kitchen table issues, things that have to do with your daily life that people mostly want to talk to me about,” Murphy said.

He is expected to finish the 67-mile trek in East Haven in four days.