(WTNH) — Local officials will sit down with U.S. Senator Chris Murphy Friday to discuss the efforts being made to help the rebuild Puerto Rico in the wake of earthquakes that hit the island.

Murphy will also talk about how this has had an impact on the state with more families moving to Connecticut and finding housing while enrolling in school.

They are expected to discuss the relief efforts Friday at 4 p.m.