U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman visiting local small businesses in CT on Thursday

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont is going to be joined by Isabella Casillas Guzman, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration on Thursday afternoon.

They will be holding a news conference in Meriden at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the impact of the recently approved federal infrastructure bill on businesses, including small and minority-owned businesses.

Guzman is visiting Connecticut to promote the Small Business Association’s economic aid programs. This visit marks the Administrator’s first official visit to Connecticut.

She will be touring small businesses in New Haven and Hartford including the Shubert Theater, Sally’s Apizza, and several other businesses.