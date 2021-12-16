U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman visiting local small businesses in CT on Thursday

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont is going to be joined by Isabella Casillas Guzman, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration on Thursday afternoon.

They will be holding a news conference in Meriden at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the impact of the recently approved federal infrastructure bill on businesses, including small and minority-owned businesses.

Guzman is visiting Connecticut to promote the Small Business Association’s economic aid programs. This visit marks the Administrator’s first official visit to Connecticut.

She will be touring small businesses in New Haven and Hartford including the Shubert Theater, Sally’s Apizza, and several other businesses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

New Haven

Local medical experts share expectations, concerns about omicron variant

News /

State Rep.-elect McGee prepared to earn trust of constituents back after DiMassa arrest

News /

Officials encourage travelers to ride bus from New Haven to Tweed

News /

Homeless shelters to receive PPE supplies ahead of colder temperature

News /

Stretch Your Dollar: How to lower tax burdens in the new year

News /

Wednesday's Warrior: Young brother gives older sibling a life-saving gift this holiday season

News /
More New Haven

Hartford

Henry the hero: Glastonbury mom credits family dog with saving baby's life

News /

Investment specialist group donates over 100 toys, gifts to Salvation Army in West Hartford

News /

Hartford Fire crews responding to blaze at three-family home on New Britain Ave.

News /

Doctor looks back to one year ago when the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered

News /

West Hartford PD urges public to stay on high alert following recent series of car burglaries

News /

West Hartford PD searching for suspect in car burglary, using video-sharing program to deter future incidents

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss