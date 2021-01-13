Uber offers new environment-friendly option ‘Uber Green’ for riders in CT

(WTNH) — Uber Green is now available to riders in Southwestern Connecticut. The new feature allows riders to choose electric and hybrid vehicles when they log onto the updated app.

According to Uber, thousands of people signed up to be Uber drivers when they lost their jobs due to the pandemic and those numbers they say are only growing.

Uber Green is launching in 1,400 cities and towns across the country. While the feature is a dollar extra, Uber Public Affairs Manager Harry Hartfield says the extra money will go into drivers’ pockets.

He says many of them rely on this money for their families and have for months since the pandemic hit. Hartfield says Connecticut is a great place for riders to utilize the new feature.

“What we’ve seen is a lot of people turn to Uber to make money and this feature will allow them to make more money than they already would have,” he says. “Our hope is that this is really a perfect way to achieve our long-term goals of reducing the effect on the environment but a short term goal of putting more money into drivers’ pockets.”

Hartfield adds a small portion of the money will go into a general fund to allow new drivers to purchase hybrid cars at a discounted rate.

You can read more about Uber Green here.