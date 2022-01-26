UCONN allowing students to move in early on Friday due to possible incoming snowstorm

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – The University of Connecticut’s Department of Residential Life is allowing students to move in early due to the potential snowstorm headed to Connecticut on Saturday at both the Storrs and Stamford locations.

Students were scheduled to return Saturday and Sunday.

Card access will become available starting at 7:00 am. Students who wish to change their move-in date or need to pick up a key will receive additional communication from residential life about check-in times on Friday.

UCONN Students who attend Storrs should be aware that only three dining halls will be open on Friday; Whitney, South, and Northwest. COVID testing for Storrs students will be available starting Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the ground floor of Rome.

Students who attend the Stamford branch will be adding Sunday as a move-in day as a result of the winter storm.

Additional information on residential testing will be provided by the campus.