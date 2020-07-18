UConn announces COVID-19 testing strategy for fall semester

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut said Saturday that residential students will return to its campuses two weeks before the first day of fall classes to be tested for COVID-19 and quarantined on campus.

The university outlined its testing strategy for the fall semester with different rules depending on whether students and faculty will be on campus.

For instance, the university said it is arranging for testing for residential students during check-ins.

Off-campus students and faculty involved only in online classes will not be tested.