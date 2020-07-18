UConn announces COVID-19 testing strategy for fall semester

Connecticut

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut said Saturday that residential students will return to its campuses two weeks before the first day of fall classes to be tested for COVID-19 and quarantined on campus.

The university outlined its testing strategy for the fall semester with different rules depending on whether students and faculty will be on campus.

For instance, the university said it is arranging for testing for residential students during check-ins.

Off-campus students and faculty involved only in online classes will not be tested. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tolland

Suspects in Andover mural vandalism identified

News /

One dead in overnight Somers apartment fire

News /

Stafford Motor Speedway reopens

News /
More Tolland

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss