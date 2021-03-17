UConn announces plans for in-person commencement ceremonies

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– The University of Connecticut has announced plans to hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May for the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020.
The university announced that the in-person graduation ceremonies will be held over a five-day period from May 8-12 at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
A virtual commencement ceremony will also be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 that will be live streamed via YouTube, so students and their families can have a choice on what they attend.
Additionally, UConn announced that U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will address graduates at that virtual ceremony.
You can read the full letter from President Thomas Katsouleas about this year’s commencement plans below:
To the UConn Community,
The events of the last 12 months have changed our world in ways none of us could have imagined, altering the patterns of daily life and presenting us with unprecedented challenges. Through the events of the past year, our students, faculty, staff, and friends have shown an admirable dedication to meeting these challenges and overcoming them, and now, as we can see light on the horizon, that commitment is being rewarded with the gradual return to the familiar and cherished.
Among the most important of those are the milestones and special occasions that mark our lives. In the life of a university, there is no occasion more special than commencement, when we recognize the achievements of those receiving degrees, the very essence of a scholarly community. As such, it is my great pleasure to announce that this year, UConn will once again celebrate commencement with in-person ceremonies – for the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020.
We reached this decision only after consulting the experts who have been on the forefront of managing UConn’s response to the pandemic, along with the Connecticut Department of Public Health. As has been true since the start of the pandemic, our two guiding principles are safety and choice, which is why the in-person ceremonies will also be livestreamed.
In addition, a virtual Commencement ceremony for all Class of 2021 graduates will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. EDT, streamed via YouTube, to bring the entire class together at once. We are delighted and proud to announce that U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will address graduates at the virtual ceremony.
The in-person ceremonies will be held over a five-day period, May 8-12, at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, the home of our football team. Please visit the Commencement website for details. Members of the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020 will receive additional messages from the Commencement Office that will include details on how to RSVP and how to receive guest tickets. Please keep a close eye on your inboxes.
Needless to say, these plans depend on continued progress with regards to the pandemic. If circumstances require us to change our plans, we will communicate those changes as soon as possible.
The last year has been an extraordinary test of our character, and I am proud to say that together we showed the world what it means to be a UConn Husky: united in purpose, committed to one another, and looking toward the future.
Thank you for making this possible. And to the classes of 2021 and 2020: Congratulations. I’ll see you in May.
Sincerely,
Thomas Katsouleas
President, University of Connecticut