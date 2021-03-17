UConn announces plans for in-person commencement ceremonies

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– The University of Connecticut has announced plans to hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May for the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020.

The university announced that the in-person graduation ceremonies will be held over a five-day period from May 8-12 at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

A virtual commencement ceremony will also be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 that will be live streamed via YouTube, so students and their families can have a choice on what they attend.

Additionally, UConn announced that U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will address graduates at that virtual ceremony.

You can read the full letter from President Thomas Katsouleas about this year’s commencement plans below: