UConn Health in critical shortage of medical supplies, asks for item donations

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn Health is putting out the call for donations of several different items they say they are in a critical shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Uconn Health is asking for donations of new and unused:

N95 respirator face masks

Disposable face masks

Face shields and goggles

Disinfection wipes and liquids

General-purpose hand cleaners

Those that are able to donate can contact UConn Health at covid19donations@uchc.edu to coordinate a drop-off time with staff. More information can be seen at Health.UConn.edu.

People can also make a donation to UConn Health’s COVID-19 rapid response fund.