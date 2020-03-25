Breaking News
Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

 

UConn Health in critical shortage of medical supplies, asks for item donations

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn Health is putting out the call for donations of several different items they say they are in a critical shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Uconn Health is asking for donations of new and unused:

  • N95 respirator face masks
  • Disposable face masks
  • Face shields and goggles
  • Disinfection wipes and liquids
  • General-purpose hand cleaners

Those that are able to donate can contact UConn Health at covid19donations@uchc.edu to coordinate a drop-off time with staff. More information can be seen at Health.UConn.edu.

People can also make a donation to UConn Health’s COVID-19 rapid response fund.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

