HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – UConn Health and the NAACP have announced a new strategic partnership to help formerly incarcerated people who want a second chance.

Corrie Betts spent three years in prison, and now he runs a substance abuse program in Hartford and spearheads the NAACP’s Million Jobs Campaign.

“You have to put in the work,” Betts said. “We’ll bring you to do the door, but it’s you who has to go through that door.”

It’s a pilot program in Connecticut that aims to help people in his situation get a fair chance.

“These are real opportunities in these health institutions,” said Scot X. Esdaile, Connecticut NAACP president. “The jobs vary for entry-level. We got a nurse hired who had a blemish on her record.”

The program is already up and running in New Haven. On-site training starts Monday, Oct. 10, in Hartford.

“We are partnering with great workplaces, such as UConn Health, to work toward 10,000 positions for formerly incarcerated individuals across the state of Connecticut over the next 3-5 years,” Esdaile said.

Find out how to get trained and employed at www.millionjobscampaign.com.