UConn hosts panel on anti-Asian violence, panelists discuss personal experiences as Asian Americans

Conn. (WTNH) — Many in the UConn community are calling this a hate crime. In a virtual discussion, professors, students, and community members came together to talk about it Thursday.

One by one, panelists talked about their personal experiences as Asian Americans. It was called Asians in America: Anti-Asian Violence and the Fight Against Invisibility.

Many of them talked about painful experiences about being stereotyped or facing discrimination

well before the pandemic started. Over the last year, though it’s gotten worse.

One man says his Asian friend wasn’t allowed in a local store because of her race. Another professor says she wasn’t that surprised this shooting happened.

“I’m shocked and mad and saddened and frustrated by that event, but it’s also not shocking to an extent because this is not a new thing,” Na-Rae Kim, UCONN, Asian American Studies.

The state’s Black and Puerto Rican Caucus released a statement as well, saying “Our Asian-American brothers and sisters need our support now and we’ll be there for them as well as those affected by the awful acts that have been perpetrated against Asian communities.”

The panelists ended the discussion by simply stating to stop the hate.