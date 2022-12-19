STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The UConn football team is getting ready for its first Myrtle Beach Bowl appearance in seven years.

The team is in South Carolina on Monday morning, preparing to take on the Marshall Thundering Herd in the bowl.

At the beginning of the season, it didn’t look likely that UConn would end up going to a bowl game, but the team surpassed expectations. The Huskies hit the practice field in South Carolina over the weekend, and are now only hours away from facing Marshall.

This game is a rematch of the last time UConn made it to a bowl game, which was in 2015. UConn is just 6-6 this season, but they’re still playing above and beyond. Marshall is 8-4, including a big early win over Notre Dame.

The Huskies know they have their work cut out for them, but they also know it’s fun just to be playing this time of year.

“We’re going to try to enjoy it as much as possible, but stay focused on the task at hand, which is going out on Monday and trying to put our best foot forward against it. An outstanding Marshall team. I have a lot of respect for Coach Hoff and what he’s done and what Marshall has established. I think if you’re my generation, the Marshall story’s a compelling one,” said UConn Head Coach Jim Mora.

UConn said it is looking forward to showing off its top players in a nationally televised game on Monday, which you can watch on ESPN at 2:30 p.m. And while UConn has exceeded expectations, they’re a big underdog, so you never know.