UConn issues statement in response to a series of racists posts, actions from incoming students

(WTNH) — The University of Connecticut issued a response to a series of racist posts from incoming students on social media.

In a statement, UConn’s president calls the posts “abhorrent” and saying in part, “To be clear, the university has the ability to rescind admission and will do so if necessary to uphold our expectations of each other and the values of our community.”

According to the post, there was also a ‘reverse town hall’ meeting organized by students. It was interrupted by people making hateful statements against African Americans and Jews. The president says they are working to address that incident as well.

