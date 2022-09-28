STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut appointed its 17th president Wednesday morning,

UConn’s Board of Trustees unanimously confirmed Dr. Radenka Maric’s appointment. She has served as the university’s interim president since Feb. 1.

For the last 12 years, Maric has been a professor of chemical and engineering at UConn. She is an acclaimed innovator in clean energy technology and a specialist in fuel cell research. Maric has published more than 300 papers and holds six patents.

Maric grew up in the former Yugoslavia and earned her bachelor’s degree in Serbia and Ph.D. in Japan. She is fluent in four languages.

Her five-year term begins immediately. The previous UConn president, Thomas Katsouleas, left in 2020 after just over a year on the job amid reports of tension between him and the board.

