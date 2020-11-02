UConn officials denounce anti-Semitic acts of vandalism found in residence halls

Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut is speaking out against anti-Semitic acts that took place on the Storrs campus over the weekend.

According to UConn officials, several incidents have taken place in residence halls, including vandalism to photos of a menorah, and a kinara. They say disturbing language was written on a white board and swastika graffiti.

“These are undeniable symbols of antisemitism that elicit painful reminders of the Holocaust among our Jewish students, faculty, and staff. These acts and other discriminatory acts this semester are deeply upsetting and leave a scar on members of our community whose beliefs or identities are targeted. No student or employee should be subjected to harassment based on their religious beliefs, nor their race, age, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, national origin, physical or mental ability, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.”

UCONN’s provost is speaking out against the incidents and the university plans to hold an event during the week of Nov. 9 to address the concerns. More information on that event will come at a later time.