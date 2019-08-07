STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — A gas leak located on the campus of University of Connecticut has been reported by officials on Wednesday.
UPDATE: The hazardous situation has been resolved. Normal operations have resumed.
ORIGINAL: UConn officials say to avoid the baseball hitting and pitching facility on Calhoun Way in Storrs due to a gas leak that occurred Wednesday morning.
No other information has been released at this time.
