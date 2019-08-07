1  of  2
STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — A gas leak located on the campus of University of Connecticut has been reported by officials on Wednesday.

UPDATE: ‪The hazardous situation has been resolved. Normal operations have resumed.

ORIGINAL: UConn officials say to avoid the baseball hitting and pitching facility on Calhoun Way in Storrs due to a gas leak that occurred Wednesday morning.

No other information has been released at this time.

