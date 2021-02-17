UConn plans to trim planned tuition hike, citing COVID pandemic

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Officials at the University of Connecticut floated a plan Wednesday that would trim the school’s planned tuition hike, citing the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students.

UConn had previously planned for a 4.3% increase for in-state students this coming fall. That’s about $625. The new proposal, which must be approved the the school’s Board of Trustees, would cut the hike to 2.2%, or $312. The school’s Board of Trustees is expected to vote on the plan next week.

Meanwhile, the state’s largest teachers’ union has produced a television ad urging the state to get its educators vaccinated immediately.