UConn plans to trim planned tuition hike, citing COVID pandemic

Connecticut

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Officials at the University of Connecticut floated a plan Wednesday that would trim the school’s planned tuition hike, citing the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students.

UConn had previously planned for a 4.3% increase for in-state students this coming fall. That’s about $625. The new proposal, which must be approved the the school’s Board of Trustees, would cut the hike to 2.2%, or $312. The school’s Board of Trustees is expected to vote on the plan next week.

Meanwhile, the state’s largest teachers’ union has produced a television ad urging the state to get its educators vaccinated immediately.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss