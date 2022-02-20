MANSFIELD, Conn. – University of Connecticut Police are investigating a double stabbing that happened late Saturday night.

Around 11 p.m., UConn Police responded to a call at the Hilltop Apartment Complex. This building is part of UConn residential life and houses about 1,200 students.

Police discovered two stabbing victims who were taken to Windham Hospital. They both sustained superficial, non life-threatening injuries.

One person has been taken into custody and there is no threat to the community, according to police.

It has not yet been announced if the victims or offender are UConn students.