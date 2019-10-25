UConn president to meet with community for discussion on 2 students yelling racial slurs

(WTNH) — UConn’s president will meet with students and members of the community on Friday in regards to the viral video of two students yelling a racial slur.

Students say they want change on campus, asking leadership to condemn this type of behavior, which they have. The president wants to take it a step further.

The meeting will take place in the African American Cultural Center where President Katsouleas says he will discuss any questions or concerns students have. The university’s president will also touch upon the school’s search for a chief diversity officer.

The meeting will be private.

This entire situation started back on October 11th. A video posted online shows three people walking through the parking lot at the Charter Oak apartments.

Two of those students were allegedly shouting the n-word and then laughing about it, setting off a series of events including several meetings.

One of which was held Sunday night. On Monday afternoon there was a march on campus followed by a meeting with the NAACP.

During that meeting, news broke that campus police arrested two people in connection to the video: Jarred Karal of Plainville and Ryan Mucaj of Granby, both 21-years-old.

The third person was not arrested because they did not participate in the behavior, according to investigators.

President Katsouleas is expected to speak publicly after the meeting with students.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.