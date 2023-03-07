NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut received a record number of undergraduate applications for its class of 2027.

More than 48,000 students applied to UConn for the upcoming fall semester. That’s up from approximately 43,000 last year.

About 4,100 new students are expected to enroll at the Storrs campus this fall. University officials noted nursing, computer science, and business as areas of growth.

About 75% of UConn’s undergraduate student body is from Connecticut.

In addition to students on the Storrs campus, university officials expect about 1,675 other new first-year students at regional campuses in Hartford, Stamford, Waterbury, and Avery Point.