UConn research group looking to reduce on-campus police presence following nationwide officer brutality

(WTNH) — A group at UConn wants to keep police officers off campus by finding alternative options.

The call is in response to concerns about police brutality nationwide. The UConn Gun Violence Prevention Research Interest Group is hosting a virtual panel this afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy is expected to weigh in. The goal is to find ways to increase mental health services and counseling in schools so that fewer police officers are needed.