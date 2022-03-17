NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Researchers at the University of Connecticut say car thefts are down statewide.

In 2019, the state saw historic low car thefts. Then, it started to spike in April of 2020, and when things started to open back up in 2021, they went down again.

“We should continue to see a decline in auto thefts here in Connecticut and the question is how big is the decline,” said Ken Barone, associate director at the Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy.

Waterbury tends to buck the trend. When other cities saw a spike, theirs went down, and vice versa.

Researchers do not know why at this point.