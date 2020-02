(WTNH) — A UConn student accused of shouting racial slurs outside a campus apartment complex is expected to be in court on Tuesday.

RELATED: UConn students arrested for yelling racial slurs now suing the university, citing violation of free speech

Ryan Mucaji (left) and Jarred Karal (right)

Ryan Mucaj is set to go before a judge. The other student who is also accused, Jarred Karal, was given accelerated rehabilitation and six months of probation.

Both students are suing the school claiming UConn is violating their free speech rights.