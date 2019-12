(WTNH) — One of the UConn students charged with saying a racial slur outside campus housing will be in court on Thursday.

RELATED: College student seeks to have racist slur charge erased

21-year-old Ryan Mucaj is expected to enter a plea. Mucaj and 21-year-old Jarred Karal were arrested after that video surfaced of them yelled that slur.

They’re both charged with racial ridicule for the October incident. The pair could face up to 30 days in prison.