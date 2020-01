STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — A UConn student caught on camera yelling a racial slur on campus is being given special probation.

21-year-old Jarred Karal was given accelerated rehabilitation and six months of probation. If he successfully completes it, charges against him will be dropped.

Karal and another student were caught yelling the slur in October.