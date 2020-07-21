UConn student set to be arraigned today, facing new charges in second murder

(WTNH) — 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia, the man who led police on a multi-state manhunt, is expected to be arraigned today while facing new charges in a second murder.

The new arrest warrant charges Manfredonia with felony murder in the death of Nick Eisele in Derby. Manfredonia is also charged with kidnapping Eisele’s girlfriend by gunpoint. She was later found safe in New Jersey.

Authorities say the crimes all happened over Memorial Day weekend. It started in Willington, where Manfredonia is also charged with murder in the death of 62-year-old Ted Demers. Manfredonia was caught in Maryland, after a six-day manhunt.