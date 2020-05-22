UConn students can start retrieving belongings left in dorms starting June 1

(WTNH) — Thousands of UConn students who still have their belongings in their dorm rooms after being forced out abruptly because of the pandemic, will be able to get them starting June 1.

The university says it has a system in place to maintain social distancing on campus. Students will have to go to the school’s website and register for a date and time to move the things out.

They’ll only be allowed on campus at their scheduled move out time. There will also be a designated spot for students to return their keys.