HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of students from the University of Connecticut are at the state Capitol Wednesday to protest proposed massive budget cuts.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) has proposed cutting $360 million over two years from UConn’s budget. If passed, the plan would cut $160 million in the upcoming fiscal year and $200 million in the following year.

UConn President Dr. Radenka Maric has called on Lamont to reverse his decision, stating that it would lead to a $3,000 tuition hike for students starting next year.

UConn officials said it would not cut programs but would look at non-academic costs to save money, including no longer playing basketball at the XL Center. That statement has presented another list of concerns because those games bring in big money to the area, which would impact local businesses.

The federal COVID money that was going to UConn has ended, and state leaders said university officials knew that money would dry up.

“We are heading into midterms, and we’ve got exams to study for, and homework to do, and we are still taking the time to come on out, and I think that speaks volumes about how important this is to us, and hopefully that will come through tomorrow,” said Lorien Touponse, the deputy director of external affairs for UConn’s student government.

