UConn students protest university’s handling of sexual assault and harassment reports

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn students gathered Monday in protest of the university’s handling of sexual assault and harassment reports, arguing university officials are doing enough to protect their pack.

“UConn, do better!” chanted students outside the Rowe Center for Undergraduate Education on the Storrs campus.

During this protest, students held signs and shared their stories.

“The fact that they did nothing really made me feel like I didn’t belong here anymore,” B Diaz, a senior at UConn said.

According to the university’s annual legislative report, which captures all incidents reported to UConn — regardless of on or off-campus — there were 80 reports in 2020 of sexual assault, of which 34 happened that year; 22 allegations were made against people connected to UConn; three of those victims chose to participate in a University investigation.

In another report called the Clery Report, which includes crimes reported on UConn-owned or controlled property as well as on public property within or immediately adjacent to campus, there were seven reports of sexual assault at Storrs in 2020.

“I think that’s very serious that we talk about student safety on campus and well-being, and actually show how much of a commitment that us, as a UConn community, has towards students that are sexually assaulted, and our administration has to meet us there,” Alexis Charles, Student Services Director for the UConn Undergraduate Student Government said.

Over the weekend, Interim President Radenka Maric sent a letter to the university community.

“The health, safety, and well-being of all our students is our highest priority. UConn abhors sexual violence in all its forms and does all it can to provide victims with compassionate care, resources, and much-needed support in the face of their trauma,” Maric wrote.

Maric’s letter included a link to the university’s Office of Institutional Equity website, which includes information on how to report sexual assault, harassment, stalking, and intimate partner violence and available resources.