STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — University of Connecticut students are required to have a COVID-19 vaccine leading up to Fall 2021 semester.

This decision was unanimously voted on by the UCONN Board of Trustees Friday afternoon.

Students who are not vaccinated prior to August will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine from the UCONN Student Health and Wellness center.

61% of Storrs University residents are already vaccinated, the University says.