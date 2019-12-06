UConn to propose increased tuition for all students

(AP) — The University of Connecticut says it will propose a tuition increase next year for all students in an effort to reduce annual increases in tuition.

The Hartford Courant reports university President Thomas Katsouleas says the proposed hike in tuition next year would be around 4.4% for in-state students and about 1.7% for out-of-state students as part of a five-year plan.

The tuition hike must still go through the university’s board of trustees for approval. In-state tuition is currently $13,798, while out-of-state tuition is $36,466.