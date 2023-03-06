UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 7 UConn to a 67-56 win over 10th-ranked Villanova in the Big East Tournament title game.

Dorka Juhasz added 16 and Lou Lopez Senechal had 14 for the top-seeded Huskies (29-5), who earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. UConn (29-5) has now won 21 Big East Tournament crowns, including the last three since re-entering the conference in 2020. Maddy Siegrist led the Wildcats (28-6), who moved up to 10th in the AP poll Monday for the school’s best ranking ever, with 22 points.