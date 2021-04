(WTNH) — The UConn Department of Public Policy held a virtual discussion on gun violence on Thursday.

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy took part in the conversation. The main focus was on gun laws on the national and state level and how they impact gun violence.

Senator Murphy says in order to understand what works and what doesn’t work when it comes to gun laws, there needs to be an understanding of what is driving violence in America.