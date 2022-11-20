HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Chris Dailey, the associate head coach of the University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team, had a “pregame episode” Sunday, according to a university spokesperson.

No further details were provided by the university.

Several fans took to social media Sunday afternoon to say that Dailey appeared to faint before the game, had talked to paramedics and was taken out on a stretcher.

Dailey collapsed during the national anthem before the Huskies took on North Carolina State University, according to ESPN. An extra 10 minutes were then added to warm-ups.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as they are made available.