UConn’s Gampel Pavilion turns 30

(WTNH) — The Harry A. Gampel Pavilion turns 30 years old on Tuesday! The doors opened for the first time on January 21, 1990.

The UConn women’s basketball team honored its 1989 – 1990 team this week. Those Huskies, featuring the great Kerry Bascom, were the first team to play on the new court.

Head coach Geno Auriemma really enjoyed seeing his former players. The hall of famer said that group really set the tone for the future of UConn basketball.

The men’s basketball team will celebrate Gampel on February 9 against Cincinnati.