NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — United Illuminating (UI) unveiled a plan to provide financial relief to its customers amid rising energy costs.

The plan includes $10 in monthly relief for all customers. No action is necessary as it will automatically apply to bills in the Feb. 1 through April 30 billing cycle.

Customers facing financial hardships — those at or below 60% of the state median income — will get an additional $24 in monthly relief. A spokesperson for UI said this extra credit would be applied from January through June.

As UI implements the program, a company spokesperson said the $24 credit might not be reflected on qualified customers’ bills this month. The spokesperson said that customers who do not receive credit in January would receive a double credit on their February bill.

For more information or to become qualified, customers can visit UI’s website or call 800-722-5584.

UI is also directing $3.3 million to Operation Fuel. Customers seeking financial assistance and relief can apply directly to Operation Fuel here.

All Connecticut residents are encouraged to compare supplier prices at EnergizeCT’s website.