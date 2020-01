NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk first responders were dispatched to North Main Street on Tuesday for an underground transformer fire.

Officials say North Main Street was closed between Washington Street and Marshall Street. The area has since reopened.

UPDATE- North Main is now closed between Washington St and Marshall St. #TrafficAlert https://t.co/lkNRrjReqz pic.twitter.com/Kz3fLgQkvS — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) January 21, 2020

(Photo: Norwalk Police Department)

(Photo: Norwalk Police Department)

(Photo: Norwalk Police Department)

Fire and police are on scene investigating.

