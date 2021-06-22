Unemployment drops to 7.7%, according to CT Department of Labor

A ‘Help Wanted’ sign is posted beside Coronavirus safety guidelines in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles, California on May 28, 2021. – Following over a year of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many jobs at restaurants, retail stores and bars remain unfilled, despite California’s high unemployment rate, causing some owners to fear they will not be able to fully reopen by the June 15th date California has given for a full reopening of the economy. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Labor (CTDOL) announced Tuesday that the state’s unemployment rate has dropped from April 8.1% to 7.7% in May.

Connecticut has added 7,800 jobs and recovered 185,200 if the 292,400 lost in March and April, according to CTDOL Interim Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo.

“The economy continues to show improvement; the unemployment rate is down and so is the weekly claims activity. These are good signs that people are able —and feel safe enough— to return to work,” said Bartolomeo. “May shows the largest drop in the unemployment rate that we’ve seen this year; as we head into summer, we’re optimistic that employers will continue to hire and the labor market will continue to recover.”

The sectors of education, business services, manufacturing, and leisure and hospitality have shown job growth.

CTDOL Director of Research, Patrick Flaherty stated, “Jobs are up more than 18,000 in 2021 and while economic recoveries are uneven, the May job growth is really strong. So far, Connecticut has recovered 63% of the jobs we lost last March and April. By comparison, it took more than six years for Connecticut to recover 63% of the jobs lost during the Great Recession. The overall trends are positive.”