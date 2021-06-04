Union representing group home workers reaches wage deal with governor; strike averted

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A settlement has been reached between the union that represents group home workers and the Governor of Connecticut overnight Friday, which means there will no longer be a workers’ strike in the morning.

They reached a two year deal worth $184-million.

The Union had been pushing for funding so group home workers can reach a standard of $20 an hour with health care and retirement for all.

The CEO and President of Oak Hill Barry Simon decided Thursday evening to move all patients to nursing homes in anticipation of the potential workers union strike as time for negotiations ran out.

“We’ve done internal moves, combining people into group homes, allowing parents to take their kids home,” explained Simon. “They’re highly anxious. They’re terrified of this.”

Group home workers did hold a rally at the capitol earlier this week calling for the higher wages and benefits as negotiations continued throughout the week.

“We believe this additional funding will resolve the open contracts. We have made substantial

progress toward our goals for a $20 minimum wage, with major progress on retirement and other

benefits,” said Rob Baril, president of District 1199 New England, SEIU. “This is a great victory

for racial and economic justice for the majority of Black and Latina women who make up this

workforce of caregivers. All strike notices have been immediately withdrawn.”

The 2,100 impacted caregivers will no longer be striking at the state capitol Friday morning.

This funding agreement impacts group home workers for Oak Hill, Whole Life, Sunrise, Network,

Mosaic and Journey Found. The Union the SEIU said this is the second major settlement for long-term care workers in Connecticut in the past month. They said that over 4,000 union nursing home workers negotiated new contracts with higher wages and benefits.

The agreement comes as Governor Ned Lamont is trying to hammer out a new state budget for the legislature.

“We’ve gotta have a budget that includes money for the group homes that’s the nature of a balanced budget and we’ve got a plan in place to do that,” said Gov. Lamont Thursday.